John & Juan – Updates With Juan O’Savin - URGENT QUESTION FOR AMERICA Inauguration | 1/12/25

- Preventing a decapitation of leadership event





- All hands on deck





- Do not place our King in peril!





- Expect a Blitzkrieg transitioning into power





- Please read the articles published below and on JohnMichaelChambers.com





- China the formidable threat – stolen lections





- With the clear and present known dangers (nukes included), should we hold our “standard inauguration”?





- Juan (has a question for you - should we risk the decapitation of our leadership and others – “we the people”? Evaluate the risk and reward – Juans advice





- Should we secure DJT at Cheyne Mountain for swearing in ceremony?





- The change of protocols – streaming the inauguration from a secured location A Billion views?





- DJT triggers we are not partying after inauguration- maybe more?





- Juan discusses we are in an extremist situation





- Should we support a secured inauguration? Juan thinks so and explains why





- Juan (107) arrives LAX day of 1/07 to the “fires”





- Area 51 discussed





- Particles of DEW deployment discussed





- Nation state level weaponry used in LA





- Impact of the chemicals and its impact on the human body and how to combat it





- Who would have the access to DEW level codes etc?





- DJT’s inner – inner circle ascertained that China spearheaded the election theft of 2020





- Juan identifies a conspiracy leading to LA “fires” – Railroads? Olympics?





- Was Miley a part of the authorization of DEW in LA?





- Resignations and retirements are accelerating





- Microwave weapons were used – DEW confirmation





- Juan acknowledges the DEW cause by symptoms in part





- DJT will act within two hours to get to work – parties/ceremonies skipped





- Juan purchased three firetrucks and when?





- Tactical nukes further define - Tactical nukes concerned for the inauguration





- Juan address the “bizarre threats we are facing”





- Drones and missing nuclear materials and items





- Was the inside agencies part of a plan assisting in the assassination attempts on DJT?





- China and the theft of our elections will come out





- The recent J6 certification first time in history that process was not challenged by anyone





- We are in a wartime condition as DJT arrives GITMO: taking on the stolen

election – People will go to GITMO!





- Some Podcasters have reported and (Falsely) – Juan shames them ref.

hangings etc. “it’s painful to listen to”





- Juans chief of staff serves at GITMO on investigative and prosecutorial tribunal helped set up the media (new media center, broadcasting from GITMO 2025)





- Podcasters – knock off the nonsense!





- Juan discusses missing nukes and materials in detail





ABOUT JUAN

Juan has been serving this nation since the time of Ronald Regan and is a major voice today providing much needed intel and analysis in this war. He is very well connected I’ll leave it at that. His clandestine assignments and self-imposed directives (many which are unknown to the public), play a critical role in protecting this nation and its interests for decades. A good friend, and most valuable voice and resource for the new media.





