Indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes destroyed a bakery in the Gaza Strip.
“Legitimate target” for the Israeli war criminals.
-
It appears that after hitting shelters for civilians, now they are going after the food supply so Gaza will starve to death. Ethnic cleansing in action, by Zionist regime.
