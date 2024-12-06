HISTORIC: BITCOIN HITS 100K! - Hawk Tuah Girl Loses Fans Millions On Token! - Dollar Fights BRICS

BITCOIN ADDRESS:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive news of Bitcoin breaking $100,000 actually hitting nearly 104k in a historic move following bullish sentiment by incoming President Donald Trump.

While the news might seem good when it comes to temporary profits, there's a lot more to it than meets the eye.

Bitcoin is meant as a decentralized alternative to the very centralized and devalued dollar which is facing collapse as the economic powers shift from the west to the east with BRICS+.

While many are concerned about CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies) and rightly so and many are concerned about Bitcoin being used as a surveillance mechanism, we break down the reality as a media that's been following Bitcoin since 2009.

People need to acknowledge the real concerns surrounding technocracy but also understand there are real world solutions in decentralized blockchain technology. Privacy coins for example. Currencies like Monero, Epic Cash, Pirate Chain and more. Currencies that one can use in the face of technocratic enslavement without being traced. These are real world solutions that get around the incoming WEF style food rations and energy rations on digital IDs.

While people are betting on making money fast, people should be looking for decentralized wealth insurance as well. Gold included.

Countless people are also investing in ridiculous meme coins like the Hawk Tuah Girl's $HAWK token on Solana which appears to have been pumped and dumped.

We also break down real alternatives to cryptos like Ethereum with the far cheaper and more sophisticated PulseChain.

As the dollar and BRICS face off while banks collapse, we want you to understand this topic better.





