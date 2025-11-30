Talking Puppet Heads Trying to Install their given Narrative to You

That's how Zionists instill their narrative each time you turn on TV.

Adding:

Netanyahu seeks presidential ‘Get Out of Jail Free card’

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has formally requested a presidential pardon (apparently tired of dodging his corruption charges and trying to deflect the public attention from his shenanigans by waging wars).

The necessary paperwork has already been formally submitted to the legal department of the Israeli President’s Office, The Jerusalem Post revealed.

If pardoned, Netanyahu would be able to escape responsibility for all the misery he has caused to distract people from his questionable dealings and corrupt practices.

But hey, at least it will make Trump happy! 🤦‍♂️







