STOCK UP BEFORE THE PANIC!

Canadian Prepper
Nov 4, 2023
*No update yesterday as I've been ill, should be back this eve!
Use discount code "smoothie30' for 30% off the discontinued (but still 25 year shelf life) Arkopia smoothies, supplies are extremely limited (THIS COUPON ONLY WORKS ON 16 OUNCE VARIETIES)
https://canadianpreparedness.com/search?type=product&q=arkopia*&shpxid=fc9dd016-0946-406e-b5ec-829038e27534
Check out Arkopias youtube channel
https://youtube.com/@ArkopiaYouTube?si=OPc_GwoGGjQgra6E
Mix it with milk powder for a mad max smoothie jampacked with vitamins and protein
https://canadianpreparedness.ca/products/10-can-incaseof-freeze-dried-instant-milk-skim?_pos=1&_sid=a2414d5b7&_ss=r
The Apocalypse is a given at this point. Prepare for it here.
Use discount code SURVIVALPREPPER for 10% off / Premium Survival/ Emergency Equipment
https://canadianpreparedness.com/
My EDC gear
Flashlight
https://canadianpreparedness.com/products/streamlight-wedge-pocket-light-bronze-flashlight?_pos=1&_sid=f27651eda&_ss=r&shpxid=3c0915d1-8851-49a3-8c5e-0763e1065c95
My Favorite EDC Knife
https://canadianpreparedness.ca/products/benchmade-273fe-2-mini-adamas?_pos=10&_sid=600f0e957&_ss=r
Worlds brightest flashlight (2023)
https://canadianpreparedness.ca/products/imalent-sr32-120-000-lumens-flashlight?_pos=3&_sid=0831cb51d&_ss=r
GET EMERGENCY PRESCRIPTION MEDS AND ANTIBIOTICS (affiliate link)
https://jasemedical.com?rstr=4467
GET WHOLESALE FREEZEDRIED FOOD (World reknown quality) USE DISCOUNT CODE 'CanadianPrepper'
https://tinyurl.com/nhhtddh6
GET GOLD AND SILVER FROM A VETTED REPUTABLE COMPANY (affiliate links)
IN CANADA
https://silvergoldbull.ca/?cjdata=MXxOfDB8WXww&cjevent=35e0de38780511ee807d00650a1cb828
IN USA
https://silvergoldbull.com/?cjdata=MXxOfDB8WXww&cjevent=402978bd780511ee807d00650a1cb828
Gasmasks and Protective Equipment
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/first-aid
Emergency Food Supplies
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/food
Survival Tools
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/all-tools
Shelter and Sleep Systems
https://www.canadianpreparedness.com/product-categories/shelter
Water Filtration
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/water-filtration
Cooking Systems
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/cookware
Silky Saws
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/silky-saws-canadian-prepper
Flashlights & Navigation
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/electronics
Survival Gear/ Misc
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/protection-hunting
Fire Starting
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/fatrope-firestarter-canadian-prepper
Hygiene
https://canadianpreparedness.com/collections/towels
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a-UE7GJTpbQ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.