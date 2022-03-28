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Here's ONE simple way you can prepare for rising food costs
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4121 views • March 28, 2022
Glenn Beck.
It’s not just Glenn warning you about inflation and rising food costs. Now, even President Biden is sounding the alarm about ‘significant food shortages’ too. In this clip, Glenn suggests ONE simple way you can not only prepare for possible skyrocketing food costs, but how you can SAVE money too: ‘It will BOGGLE your mind how much you’re saving.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3btTjXstws
It’s not just Glenn warning you about inflation and rising food costs. Now, even President Biden is sounding the alarm about ‘significant food shortages’ too. In this clip, Glenn suggests ONE simple way you can not only prepare for possible skyrocketing food costs, but how you can SAVE money too: ‘It will BOGGLE your mind how much you’re saving.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T3btTjXstws
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