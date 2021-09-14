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EP 2611-8AM RED ALERT! DEEP STATE PREPARING TO KILL MILLIONS TO COVER-UP CRIME OF THE CENTURY
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230 views • September 14, 2021
EP 2611-8AM RED ALERT! DEEP STATE PREPARING TO KILL MILLIONS TO COVER-UP CRIME OF THE CENTURY 
Jovan Pulitzer confirms this statement found to be true in Arizona Audit:  Without citing a source, former President Donald Trump has released a “Breaking News” statement regarding the 2020 presidential election, stating that “massive numbers of dead people voted in the 2020 presidential election.” In the statement, President Trump asserts that some of those “dead people” went as far as applying for a voting application in their respective states of residence, adding that the fraud was just the tip of the iceberg of “many fraudulent aspects” that plagued last year’s general election.  “Breaking News! Massive numbers of dead people “voted” in the 2020 Presidential Election, far greater than anyone has known or seen before. Some of these “dead people” even applied for an application to vote. This is just one of the many fraudulent aspects of the 2020 Presidential Election. People are just now beginning to understand!”- President Donald Trump  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18753 
 
 
SPECIAL GUEST: Brandon Burns former United States Army Iraq war veteran, originally from Roswell New Mexico.  Recently decided to take a stand and walk out of his job of six years in protest against the vaccine and mask mandates because it is against his Core beliefs.  Brandon is the creator of Las Vegas freedom of choice Facebook page which has since turned into the freedom of choice movement.  IG @Brandonsburnslv
TikTok @TriadVegas   Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/932412880674422/?ref=share https://workers4freedom.com/ Go Fund Me https://gofund.me/759cd0a2   Freedom Of Choice T-Shirts https://heroic.supply/collections/freedom-of-choice
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