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Prof. Mattias Desmet | The Psychology of Totalitarianism (English)
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48 views • August 02, 2021
Prof. Mattias Desmet | The Psychology of Totalitarianism (English)
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Prof Mattias Desmet, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg . July 30, 2021
The Corona Committee was founded by four lawyers.
Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de
Anonymous information to the Corona Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.com
Prof. Mattias Desmet Professor of clinical psychology at the University of Gent.
https://www.ugent.be/psync/en/who/desmet_mattias
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Mattias-Desmet-2
Stiftung Corona Ausschuss - Live Streams
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBvQ39EJqSBk0B7xlZXJh_Q
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
The Psychology of Totalitarianism, Dr Reiner Fuellmich, Prof Mattias Desmet, Dr Wolfgang Wodarg
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Prof Mattias Desmet, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg . July 30, 2021
The Corona Committee was founded by four lawyers.
Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de
Anonymous information to the Corona Committee:
https://securewhistleblower.com
Prof. Mattias Desmet Professor of clinical psychology at the University of Gent.
https://www.ugent.be/psync/en/who/desmet_mattias
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Mattias-Desmet-2
Stiftung Corona Ausschuss - Live Streams
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBvQ39EJqSBk0B7xlZXJh_Q
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
The Psychology of Totalitarianism, Dr Reiner Fuellmich, Prof Mattias Desmet, Dr Wolfgang Wodarg
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