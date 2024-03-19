Government criminals in Greece

Maria Karystianou (Μαρία Καρυστιανού) speaking in the European Parliament on behalf of hundreds of families of victims from the Tempi-Greece train massacre, and additional 1,300,000 Greeks who have signed her petition, demanding justice and criminal charges for those responsible and for the henious governmental cover-up afterwards.
