Government criminals in Greece
Published Yesterday

Maria Karystianou (Μαρία Καρυστιανού) speaking in the European Parliament on behalf of hundreds of families of victims from the Tempi-Greece train massacre, and additional 1,300,000 Greeks who have signed her petition, demanding justice and criminal charges for those responsible and for the henious governmental cover-up afterwards.

