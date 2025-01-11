BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Disease in Reverse - Episode 9: What Top Doctors Recommend for a Total Body Detox
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
291 followers
135 views • 3 months ago

Watch all 12 Episodes 'Disease in Reverse' for free at: https://DiseaseInReverse.net


o Top expert-recommended protocols to detox your vital organs, safely and effectively

o How you can detox your body from the toxins, heavy metals, molds, and venom-based insecticides found in our food supply.

o Why a mental detox is every bit as important as a physical one - And the best strategies to accomplish this

o How our immune system is the "ultimate control mechanism" for our hormones and nervous system

o Which antioxidants our top doctors recommend for an effective liver detox.

o How childhood vaccines can trigger autoimmune disease 40 years later.

o The top foods to effectively detox your body's natural detox pathways.

o Why stress is so toxic to your body - And how to remove it from your life.




Tags: Bioweapons, biotoxin, Reversing, Disease in Reverse, Jonathan Otto, Dr Bryan Ardis, Bryan Ardis, Ardis, Episode 1, Deadly Effects, Dr Henry Ealy, mRNA, vaccines, jabs, covid, covid 19, Dr Peter McCullough, Peter McCullough, C-19, blood clots, clots, plasmids, turbo cancers, cancer, remission, doctors, Big Pharma, spike, glycoprotein, immune cells, T Cells, heart disease, heart attacks, plandemic, pandemic, democide, depopulation, miscarriages, stillbirths


cancervaccinesheart attacksdemocideblood clotsbioweaponsreversingepisode 1spikejabscovid 19covidc-19mrnadeadly effectsdr henry ealypeter mcculloughdr peter mcculloughbryan ardisbiotoxindr bryan ardisardisjonathan ottoturbo cancersdisease in reverse
