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Marc Faber: The Great Reset, Thucydides Trap, & Preparing for Tough Times
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1458 views • April 08, 2021
Marc Faber discusses the "Great Reset", the failure of democracy, and the central bank bubble economy. He looks at the merits of capitalism, the failures of socialism, and the rise of China. Peering into the future of U.S. empire, a Soviet-style collapse is possible and the dollar will lose its reserve status, but the geopolitical danger point comes when the stimulus effects wear off and Washington may consider escalating tensions with Eurasia including through the use of false flag operations as is typically done throughout history. He ponders whether it is even worth starting a revolution against the ongoing tyranny considering the culture is so far gone, and whether simply getting out of dodge might be a better option, before touching on a few guiding principles on how to prepare for a darker future.
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Website
https://www.gloomboomdoom.com
About Marc Faber
Dr Marc Faber was born in Zurich, Switzerland. He went to school in Geneva and Zurich and finished high school with the Matura. He studied Economics at the University of Zurich and, at the age of 24, obtained a PhD in Economics magna cum laude.
Between 1970 and 1978, Dr Faber worked for White Weld & Company Limited in New York, Zurich and Hong Kong. Since 1973, he has lived in Hong Kong. From 1978 to February 1990, he was the Managing Director of Drexel Burnham Lambert (HK) Ltd. In June 1990, he set up his own business, MARC FABER LIMITED which acts as an investment advisor and fund manager.
Dr Faber publishes a widely read monthly investment newsletter "The Gloom Boom & Doom Report" report which highlights unusual investment opportunities, and is the author of several books including “ TOMORROW'S GOLD – Asia's Age of Discovery” which was first published in 2002 and highlights future investment opportunities around the world. “ TOMORROW'S GOLD ” was for several weeks on Amazon's best seller list and is being translated into Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Thai and German. Dr. Faber is also a regular contributor to several leading financial publications around the world.
A book on Dr Faber, "RIDING THE MILLENNIAL STORM", by Nuri Vittachi, was published in 1998.
A regular speaker at various investment seminars, Dr Faber is well known for his "contrarian" investment approach. He is also associated with a variety of funds and is a member of the Board of Directors of numerous companies.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
🆘 Please sign up for the email list as we are experiencing deplatforming, watch/listen to the broadcast elsewhere:
📩 Email List/Newsletter https://subscribe.guadalajarageopolitics.com
📞 Telegram https://t.me/GeopoliticsAndEmpire
🌐 G&E Website https://guadalajarageopolitics.com/2021/04/07/marc-faber-the-great-reset-thucydides-trap-preparing-for-tough-times/
▶️ Odysee https://odysee.com/@GeopoliticsAndEmpire:f
▶️ BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/geopoliticsandempire/
▶️ Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channel/geopoliticsandempire
▶️ Minds https://www.minds.com/GeopoliticsAndEmpire/
🎵 SoundCloud https://soundcloud.com/geopoliticsandempire/marc-faber-the-great-reset-thucydides-trap-preparing-for-tough-times-196
🎵 Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/guadalajara-geopolitics-institute/id1003465597
🎵 Spotify https://open.spotify.com/show/5bcq6ELvF6gMqFUB9ytHa8
Website
https://www.gloomboomdoom.com
About Marc Faber
Dr Marc Faber was born in Zurich, Switzerland. He went to school in Geneva and Zurich and finished high school with the Matura. He studied Economics at the University of Zurich and, at the age of 24, obtained a PhD in Economics magna cum laude.
Between 1970 and 1978, Dr Faber worked for White Weld & Company Limited in New York, Zurich and Hong Kong. Since 1973, he has lived in Hong Kong. From 1978 to February 1990, he was the Managing Director of Drexel Burnham Lambert (HK) Ltd. In June 1990, he set up his own business, MARC FABER LIMITED which acts as an investment advisor and fund manager.
Dr Faber publishes a widely read monthly investment newsletter "The Gloom Boom & Doom Report" report which highlights unusual investment opportunities, and is the author of several books including “ TOMORROW'S GOLD – Asia's Age of Discovery” which was first published in 2002 and highlights future investment opportunities around the world. “ TOMORROW'S GOLD ” was for several weeks on Amazon's best seller list and is being translated into Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Thai and German. Dr. Faber is also a regular contributor to several leading financial publications around the world.
A book on Dr Faber, "RIDING THE MILLENNIAL STORM", by Nuri Vittachi, was published in 1998.
A regular speaker at various investment seminars, Dr Faber is well known for his "contrarian" investment approach. He is also associated with a variety of funds and is a member of the Board of Directors of numerous companies.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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