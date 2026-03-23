Before You Get Shoulder Surgery WATCH This — Dr. Joel Wallach's Life-Changing Advice

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Torn rotator cuff? Shoulder pain so bad you're scheduled for surgery? Dr. Joel Wallach reveals why most shoulder surgeries are unnecessary — and how nutritional deficiencies are the REAL root cause of joint tears, arthritis, and chronic pain.In this eye-opening clip from Dr. Wallach's call-in show, a listener shares their brother's story: 64 years old, previous shoulder surgery on one side, now facing complete tear and surgery on the other. Dr. Wallach's response? Delay the surgery for 90 days and let your body heal naturally with the right nutrients!Key takeaways from Dr. Wallach:Avoid fried foods, processed meats, bad oils, and glutens — they fuel inflammation and block healing.

Feed your joints what they need: Double dose of the Healthy Body Bone and Joint Pak (twice daily) + extra Gluco-Gel (5 servings 3x/day).

Apply CM Cream mixed with Trauma Oil for fast pain relief on shoulders, back, knees, hips, elbows, wrists.

Add powerful support like Fitshake (25g protein + bone broth for joint repair), Cardio Beats, and Ultimate Selenium.





Dr. Wallach stresses: Your body was designed to repair itself — but only if you give it the 90 essential nutrients it craves daily. Don't let nutrient deficiencies force you under the knife!Ready to avoid surgery and reclaim pain-free movement?

Get Youngevity products now: https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

Call to order: (800) 212-2613

Top recommendations: Healthy Body Bone and Joint Pak → https://100961563.youngevity.com/us_en/healthy-body-bone-and-joint-pak-2-0.html





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Take the free Health Quiz: https://ygyhealthquiz.com/





More Dr. Wallach resources:

Books → http://drwallachsbooks.com/

Supplements → https://drwallachyoungevity.com/

Collagen → https://collagenpowder.net/

Pro Joint FX → https://projointfx.com/

Shoulder surgery alternatives, heal rotator cuff naturally, torn rotator cuff recovery without surgery, Dr Joel Wallach shoulder pain, Youngevity bone and joint pak, avoid orthopedic surgery, natural joint repair, arthritis relief nutrition, dead doctors don't lie shoulder advice.Thousands have avoided the scalpel and regained mobility with Dr. Wallach's protocol — don't become another surgery statistic. Watch now and take control of your joint health today!





0:00 – Intro / Video hook: "Before You Get Shoulder Surgery WATCH This"

0:37 – 1:27 – Caller introduces the case: Brother (64 years old) with prior shoulder surgery on one side, now complete tear on the other, history of back issues, arthritis, heavy equipment work

1:29 – 3:51 – Dr. Wallach's main advice: Delay surgery 90 days, use double dose of Healthy Body Bone and Joint Pak, extra Gluco-Gel (5 servings 3x/day), avoid fried foods/processed meats/bad oils/glutens, apply CM Cream + Trauma Oil for pain

3:59 – 5:48 – Deeper discussion on joint repair, nutrient needs (90 essential nutrients), why bodies can heal tears naturally if deficiencies are addressed, additional supplement mentions (CM Plus capsules)

6:06 – 6:59 – Promotion: Youngevity Fitshake (25g protein + bone broth for muscle/bone/joint support)

7:04 – 7:57 – Promotion: Cardio Beats for cardiovascular endurance and physical performance

8:00+ – Closing calls-to-action, links to Youngevity products, health quiz, and more Dr. Wallach resources









#DrJoelWallach #AvoidShoulderSurgery #Youngevity #RotatorCuffHealing #NaturalPainRelief #BoneAndJointHealth

















Radio Show:

Dr. Wallach’s Books: http://drwallachsbooks.com/

Supplements: https://drwallachyoungevity.com/

Health Quiz: https://ygyhealthquiz.com/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE





https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0





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