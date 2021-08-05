© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rex Leroy Mullins Personal Salvation Testimony - Born Again
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • August 05, 2021
Rex, suffered with blindness as a teenager and he went after the things of the world in rebellion. His father continually prayed for him. He said the Salvation prayer many times, and did not become born again in those times, but he then explains to us how he did then at a later stage become born again and received the baptism of the Holy Spirit.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.