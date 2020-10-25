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Did WHO Just “Accidentally” Confirm That COVID’s No More Dangerous Than the Flu ? MSM Goes Silent!_
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124 views • October 25, 2020
The World Health Organization has finally admitted what I’ve been saying on my channel for months and that is that the coronavirus is no more deadly than that of the flu. All that and more in this report…
For More Information See:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/10-of-the-world-may-have-been-infected-by-covid-19-who-official-says/ar-BB19Kxcn
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/05/who-10percent-of-worlds-people-may-have-been-infected-with-virus-.html
https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/did-who-just-accidentally-confirm-covid-no-more-dangerous-flu
For More Information See:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/10-of-the-world-may-have-been-infected-by-covid-19-who-official-says/ar-BB19Kxcn
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/10/05/who-10percent-of-worlds-people-may-have-been-infected-with-virus-.html
https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/did-who-just-accidentally-confirm-covid-no-more-dangerous-flu
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