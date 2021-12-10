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Billions Of People Are Affected By This & They Dont Realize It — Dr Robert Malone 2021
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481 views • December 10, 2021
Solution (tl;dr): Get them to be angry at a greater enemy, namely the loss of freedoms and their children being jabbed by force or without their consent or behind their backs.
"You will own nothing and be happy" — Klaus "Anal" Schwab
Throw it back in his face! And bill gates! And the whole global criminal cartel/corporation/cabal!
"You will own nothing and be happy" — Klaus "Anal" Schwab
Throw it back in his face! And bill gates! And the whole global criminal cartel/corporation/cabal!
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