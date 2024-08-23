BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SHaDoWCa7 sings God's Love Came Down LIVE (ORIGINAL SONG)
SHaDoWCa7
SHaDoWCa7
8 months ago

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

Live performance of SHaDoWCa7's original song "God's Love Came Down!"

Listen to the studio recording here:
https://www.brighteon.com/a3fb443d-d882-40b3-b6c9-0127d179174a

--------------------------------------------

Lyrics: God's Love Came Down

About 2,000 years ago in Bethlehem we're told,
A babe was born, the child of God,
His life would change the world!
He preached the Word of love and peace,
And how we should forgive,
For mercy's sake and saving grace,
And how to humbly live!

CHORUS:
        God's love came down!
        And there's no sweeter thing,
        On earth that can be found!
        And Jesus saves, He saves today!
        And there's no better time,
        To seek the Lord and cast your fears away!

When Jesus faced the angry crowd,
He stood upon His Word,
With healing hands He warned them,
Not to perish by the sword!
But bitter greed and jealousy blinded every eye,
Between the timbers Jesus gave,
His life for you and I!

CHORUS

One night I fell down on my knees,
And gave my heart to God!
He filled my life with joy and peace,
And showed me what I was,
He left the 99 for me, a lost sheep of the fold!
He took away my pain and grief,
And satisfied my soul!

CHORUS

And Jesus saves, He saves today!
And there's no better time to seek the Lord,
And cast your fears away!
Yes, there's no better time to seek the Lord,
And cast your fears away!

