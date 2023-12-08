Community Gardens - #SolutionsWatch

gardening
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-communitygardens/
The earth is abundant. If you don't believe me, just join your local community garden. Join James as he takes a trip to Osaka to learn about Japanese organic gardening and gets his hands dirty in the soil.
