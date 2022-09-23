Situation Update, Sep 23, 2022 - World War III has already begun, but the truth is being withheld from the public

0:00 Intro

4:30 Intelligence

42:00 Food crisis

46:45 World War 3

59:00 Karl Grossman





- We are ALREADY in World War III, but the governments aren't telling the people.

- China has reportedly pushed 200,000 troops into the fray, along with supplies

- Russia is preparing for GLOBAL warfare, a fight to the very end

- Everybody needs extra iodine and stored food in case FALLOUT contaminates new crops

- Poland is now handing out iodine to citizens

- How #iodine really works (and how it doesn't)

- What happens to immunosuppressed vaccinated people when global radiation is unleashed in a nuclear war?

- Horrific #FAMINE is right around the corner, and will persist through 2023

- World's food supply requires TWO YEARS of great harvests to normalize

- Poor US food harvest being reported now, will worsen food supply chain







