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Alex Armstrong declares Labour has suffered a 'stunning admission of defeat' as Andy Burnham looks set to ditch Keir Starmer's controversial digital ID plans. He says the Government has been forced into a humiliating climbdown after fierce public opposition, calling it a huge victory for ordinary Britons and a major blow to Labour's agenda.
'This is a victory for you, the people.'