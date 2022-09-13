1 John part 13 of 13

Thank you for joining us with kmsr1700am.com for another Ask Seek and Knock Teaching, as we discuss 1 John 13 of 13, the final teaching in the series. How are we to show our love for Yehovah our Elohim, his Son Yeshua our Messiah, and even Each Other!! Grab your Scriptures and Highlighters, and Let’s Get Started. Please share it with your friends and if you liked it, give it a Like on whatever platform you are watching this on.
If you would like to support Ask Seek and Knock, you can go here: kmsr1700am.com or here commsr.com
or write to us at:
Pastor Jackie and Two Feathers Smith
1709 Hebron Church Rd.
Henryville, IN 47126
Or Donate to someone that you know needs help!
Thank you so much for your support.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.