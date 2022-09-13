1 John part 13 of 13

Thank you for joining us with kmsr1700am.com for another Ask Seek and Knock Teaching, as we discuss 1 John 13 of 13, the final teaching in the series. How are we to show our love for Yehovah our Elohim, his Son Yeshua our Messiah, and even Each Other!! Grab your Scriptures and Highlighters, and Let’s Get Started. Please share it with your friends and if you liked it, give it a Like on whatever platform you are watching this on.

[7] Ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you. [8] For everyone who asks receives, and the one who seeks finds, and to the one who knocks it will be opened. (Matthew 7:7-8 [ESV2011]

If you would like to support Ask Seek and Knock, you can go here: kmsr1700am.com or here commsr.com



or write to us at:

Pastor Jackie and Two Feathers Smith

1709 Hebron Church Rd.

Henryville, IN 47126

Or Donate to someone that you know needs help!

Thank you so much for your support.