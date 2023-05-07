MASS PANIC AS EVACUATION ORDERS GIVEN NEAR NUCLEAR POWER PLANT*700K MORE IMMIGRANTS*MASS SHOOTINGS*

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https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/document/cia-rdp88-01070r000301530003-5
https://allthatsinteresting.com/mk-ultra
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/venezuela-has-300-billion-barrels-oil-and-poverty-train-wreck-180184
https://twitter.com/search?q=stew%20peters&src=typed_query
https://www.newsweek.com/cia-project-mkultra-files-otter-lutra-dossier-mind-control-1262113
https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/crime/investigation-underway-reported-shooting-allen-outlet-mall/287-4ff8ca1b-ae70-4c6d-b491-1f2eb41cebaa
https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/crime/who-was-allen-outlet-mall-shooter-what-we-know/287-6e49cb7a-304e-43fa-b791-990ea8780f28
https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1655202751993839617/photo/2
https://twitter.com/Terror_Alarm/status/1655105678690643971
https://twitter.com/nypost/status/1655255672773132291
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https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-65515443
https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/safety-communications/do-not-use-certain-sd-biosensor-pilot-covid-19-home-tests-fda-safety-communication#:~:text=The%20FDA%20has%20significant%20concerns,the%20performance%20of%20the%20test.
https://www.businessinsider.com/saudi-tribe-members-death-sentence-opposing-neom-megacity-un-2023-5?amp
https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/04/cdcs-failed-coronavirus-tests-were-tainted-with-coronavirus-feds-confirm/
https://twitter.com/wars/status/1655251959983611904
https://twitter.com/Animalesybichos/status/1655252637833461764
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https://www.chron.com/news/houston-texas/texas/article/Tango-Blast-Texas-gang-violence-criminals-11731221.php
https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1655202751993839617