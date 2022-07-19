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Crop Circles are Soul Food: Crop Circle Update July 2022 - Philippe Ullens & Miguel Mendonça
Watch Video Panel Of Exclusive Crop Circle Photography & Interpretation:
Full Newsinsideout Coverage:
Philippe Ullens
https://www.soulfood.photo
Miguel Mendonça
https://www.miguelmendonca.com
https://www.sokamiru.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/Sokamiru
https://youtu.be/ii_eltU9ynM