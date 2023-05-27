Worship God, not satan!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
The
video was produced at the beach in Zamboanguita, the Philippines on
May 18, 2023.
As we are approaching the day on which Christ will appear in the clouds of heaven to bring back with Him His saints, we see a growing number of people turning to the enemy of God and man, satan, by publicly showing their allegiance to the father of lies as per John 8:44.
As a mass murderer, satan also has his followers in today’s apostate churches including the pope of the Vatican which receives its power and authority from the dragon which is satan (Revelation 13:2; Revelation 12:9).
Through the Vatican’s Babylonian Roman Catholic church, over 50 million Christians were killed during the dark and middle ages.
"From
the birth of popery to the present time, it is estimated by careful
and credible historians, that more than fifty
millions of the human family, have been slaughtered
for the crime of heresy by popish persecutors,--an average of more
than 40,000
religious murders for every year of the existence of popery to the
present day.
Of course the average number of victims yearly, was vastly
greater,
during those gloomy ages when popery was in her glory and reigned
despot of the world; and it has been much less since the power of the
popes has diminished to tyrannize over the nations, and to compel the
princes of the earth, by the terrors of excommunication,
interdiction, and deposition, to butcher their heretical
subjects."--John
Dowling, The History of Romanism, pp. 541-542.
To all satanists, atheists, agnostics, Catholics and SUNday worshippers, turn to the Christ of the Bible Christ is the Light of the world and there is no darkness in Him. Otherwise, you will lose out on eternal life with your Creator in New Jerusalem.
Heaven is a choice.
