Yearly Covid shots talked up by Dr Andy Robertson; Sunday Times Western Australia, June 12th 2022 MVI_5636

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Sunday Times’ Political Editor, Joe Spagnolo, continues to demonstrate that he is either a knowing instrument of the elites that run his newspaper, The Sunday Times, Western Australia, or an ignorant hypnotised one. He adds no critical qualifiers to some of the scaremongering he presents to the hapless readership on the subject of Covid-19.