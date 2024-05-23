Create New Account
US GOVT & NGOs are working together to usher in illegal aliens | REDACTED
channel image
GalacticStorm
2255 Subscribers
24 views
Published 16 hours ago

🚩 Former US Border Patrol Agent JJ. Carrell brings detailed account of the process. The U.S. gov. & #NGOs are under fire for allegedly coordinating the entry of millions of undocumented immigrants into the country. Critics claim this isn't random but a deliberate plan. Time to wake up to the strategy behind the scenes?


#Immigration #USPolicy

https://x.com/TheRedactedInc/status/1793240892557406333

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsredactedopen borderbiden regime

