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CNN and Inside Edition Owe Joe Rogan an Apology: The Pfizer Vaccine Has Killed Healthy Teenagers
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50 views • May 04, 2021
On April 23rd, 2021 a video from Joe Rogan's video/podcast went viral with mainstream media after Rogan suggested that young teenage adults DO NOT need to be vaccinated for the Coronavirus because their immunity systems are strong enough to fight off the virus. He took heat for his comments and in the case of this video the criticism came from Inside edition and CNN (of course). In the meantime mainstream media had not reported that a 15 year old male from Colorado and a 16 year old female from Wisconsin both died from complications after they both took the vaccine shots from Pfizer in late May and early April. The vaccines may be doing more harm then good on youthful immune systems and Joe Rogan's analogy may well be correct and CNN and Inside Edition owe Rogan an apology.
Related videos:
See Dr. Fauci's response to Joe Rogan's bad vaccine advice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ATWjsT9bycc
Joe Rogan Clarifies His Vaccine Comments
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PloZ-GB9tzA
Related links:
https://ussanews.com/News1/2021/05/01/15-year-old-boy-dies-of-heart-attack-two-days-after-taking-pfizer-vaccine-had-no-history-of-allergic-reactions/
https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1242573
Please join me on my Social Networks:
https://linktr.ee/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Related videos:
See Dr. Fauci's response to Joe Rogan's bad vaccine advice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ATWjsT9bycc
Joe Rogan Clarifies His Vaccine Comments
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PloZ-GB9tzA
Related links:
https://ussanews.com/News1/2021/05/01/15-year-old-boy-dies-of-heart-attack-two-days-after-taking-pfizer-vaccine-had-no-history-of-allergic-reactions/
https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?IDNUMBER=1242573
Please join me on my Social Networks:
https://linktr.ee/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
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