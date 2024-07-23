🎖 Putin awarded SHAMAN the title of 'Honored Artist of the Russian Federation' - "I serve Russia!"

🎖 President Vladimir Putin awarded the title of Honored Artist of the Russian Federation to SHAMAN.

This is the highest award awarded to citizens, for exceptional merit. They are given a beautiful medal. When he gets it, probably in a ceremony, if I find a video, I'll post it. Cynthia

SHAMAN (Yaroslav Dronov) announces to the audience that President Vladimir Putin has awarded him the title of Honored Artist of the Russian Federation... "I serve Russia" then he gave a big smile, looking almost bashfully humble of such an honor, then he quickly turned away.

This is what SHAMAN posted what he said with this video, on his Telegram channel of:

"Dear friends, just during my solo concert in Sochi, which was always sold out, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded me the title of Honored Artist of the Russian Federation."

"I serve Russia!"

Also, explain: National Artist of the Russian Federation, is an honorary and the highest title awarded to citizens of the Russian Federation, all outstanding in the performing arts, whose merits are exceptional in the sphere of the development of the performing arts (theatre, music, dance, circus, cinema, etc.



