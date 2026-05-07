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WHO Director General Tedros slips up and admits some countries are using booster shots to kill children.
Was this :-
a) Mistake
b) Accidental revelation of truth
c) Deliberate revelation of truth
WHO take away message ‘use the Covid boosters on the over 65’s’
Useless eaters?
Source @Damo MBIE
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