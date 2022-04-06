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The Destroyer's March: A Vision from 1905
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15 views • April 06, 2022
The Destroyers March - A Vision from 1905 by N.P. Riskovski.
“May all these be interpreted by my readers as they shall find fit, but I will describe everything that happened and I will communicate what is written here and named by me: “The Destroyer’s March”. I shall do this thing with humbleness.”
Read along: https://northofthefray.com/destroyers...
“May all these be interpreted by my readers as they shall find fit, but I will describe everything that happened and I will communicate what is written here and named by me: “The Destroyer’s March”. I shall do this thing with humbleness.”
Read along: https://northofthefray.com/destroyers...
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