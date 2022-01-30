© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hospital Covid Death Camps! Docs/Nurses Stunning Testimony– Ledger Report 1213
Follow
2
Share
Report
102 views • January 30, 2022
The mainstream media are ignoring this, the greatest medical catastrophe in world history. Hospitals in the USA are literally killing tens of thousands of Americans. In this edition of the Ledger Report, Graham Ledger profiles one brave nurse who has the guts to blow the whistle on coast to coast lethal malpractice that has the approval of both the federal government and medical associations. Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.