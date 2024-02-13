We've got more information about Syrsky's Australian son. (https://t.me/infodefENGLAND/17946?single)
First, Anton is actually a stepson of Syrsky's. His mother has long divorced the new Ukrainian commander-in-chief, and the family moved to Australia years before the current war in Ukraine.
More importantly, Anton is no fan of his stepfather. In fact, several years ago, he called Alexander Syrsky "scum" for having created blocking detachments to shoot at retreating Ukrainian soldiers during the so-called "anti-terrorist operation" in Donbass in 2014.
According to @AussieCossack, Anton is a Russian patriot who takes part in Victory Day rallies and is seen cruising along Bondi Beach in a black jeep with the DPR flag.
