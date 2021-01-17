What is coming cannot be stopped.

We are imperfect. We are impatient. We wanted this election decided on November 3. It was. 75% of the voters cast ballots on Election Day for Donald Trump. He won in a landslide.



President Trump does not give up. He has worked hard for us and our country every day for 4 years. He has suffered the slings and arrows from many the entire 4 years.



Do you really believe he has come this far to quit on us? He has not. He is going to drain the swamp as he promised.



So I urge patience. Trust Trump. He will Trump them all. Most importantly, trust God who created this nation. God will never allow America to be ruled by communists. So stay strong. Be fearless. All will be well.



-Lin Wood