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DEATH BY YOUR 5G SMART CELL PHONE
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257 views • December 27, 2021
4 MORE VAXXED FOOTBALLERS BITE THE DUST - https://www.brighteon.com/1f5f06d0-7bf8-4038-b10a-087e25e60864
THE UK SUPER FAKERS ARE AT IT AGAIN! MEDICAL FRAUDS AND SHILLS! - CRISIS ACTORS TO CON THE MASSES TO GET A BOOSTER! - HERE WE GO AGAIN CRISIS ACTORS - https://www.brighteon.com/f78b58c0-c94b-495e-8766-73165498c5f8
FOOTBALLERS THEY KILL THEM SO THEY DONT HAVE TO PAY THEM! - ANYTHING!!!!!!!!!!!! BUT CLAIM THE LOSS!
ITS CHEAPER THAN ENDING THERE CONTRACTS, INSURANCE SCAM THEY THE CLUBS GET PAID BIG! WHEN ONE OF THESE FOOLS DIE! - ITS ALL ABOUT THE BENJAMINS AND GIVING NOTHING BACK! - PIRATES CODE.
IS THE POPE DEAD? - CABAL FUNDED CHANNEL ITV JUST ACCIDENTALLY REPORTED ON THE DEATH OF POPE FRANCIS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z5qlWo4Eor4t/
COVID AND SEEING THROUGH ALL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/70amW8Gru4c9/://www.bitchute.com/video/70amW8Gru4c9/
THE UK SUPER FAKERS ARE AT IT AGAIN! MEDICAL FRAUDS AND SHILLS! - CRISIS ACTORS TO CON THE MASSES TO GET A BOOSTER! - HERE WE GO AGAIN CRISIS ACTORS - https://www.brighteon.com/f78b58c0-c94b-495e-8766-73165498c5f8
FOOTBALLERS THEY KILL THEM SO THEY DONT HAVE TO PAY THEM! - ANYTHING!!!!!!!!!!!! BUT CLAIM THE LOSS!
ITS CHEAPER THAN ENDING THERE CONTRACTS, INSURANCE SCAM THEY THE CLUBS GET PAID BIG! WHEN ONE OF THESE FOOLS DIE! - ITS ALL ABOUT THE BENJAMINS AND GIVING NOTHING BACK! - PIRATES CODE.
IS THE POPE DEAD? - CABAL FUNDED CHANNEL ITV JUST ACCIDENTALLY REPORTED ON THE DEATH OF POPE FRANCIS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z5qlWo4Eor4t/
COVID AND SEEING THROUGH ALL - https://www.bitchute.com/video/70amW8Gru4c9/://www.bitchute.com/video/70amW8Gru4c9/
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