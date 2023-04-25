Create New Account
"When People... Decide that the Goal is to Destroy Things, Destruction for its own sake... what you’re Watching is Not a Political Movement, it’s Evil." - Tucker Carlson, April 21, 2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago |

This is an excerpt from his speech. Fox News Host Tucker Carlson delivers a keynote speech at Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary Gala at 8:30 p.m. ET on April 21.

https://twitter.com/Heritage/status/1650555334392524813?cxt=HHwWmsC9yZzV-ectAAAA




The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
