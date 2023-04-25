"When People... Decide that the Goal is to Destroy Things, Destruction for its own sake... what you’re Watching is Not a Political Movement, it’s Evil." - Tucker Carlson, April 21, 2023
This is an excerpt from his speech. Fox News Host Tucker Carlson delivers a keynote speech at Heritage Foundation’s 50th Anniversary Gala at 8:30 p.m. ET on April 21.
https://twitter.com/Heritage/status/1650555334392524813?cxt=HHwWmsC9yZzV-ectAAAA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.