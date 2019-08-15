© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CALL TO ACTION : GcMAF Awareness Day - 11th SEPT 2019
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • August 15, 2019
Streamed live on 14th August 2019
Ian R Crane talks about the extradition of Lyn Thyer to France
The British Embassy in France apparently are yet to be advised as to Lyn Thyers whereabouts. On The British Embassy website it says "If you're in the UK and worried about a British National in France call 02070081500 or you can contact The British Embassy in France on +33 144513100"
The British Ambassador to France is Edward Llewellyn, please contact him to ask for the secure the release of Lyn Thyer
Please join Ian R Crane for GcMAF awareness day at The Houses of Parliamnent, Westminster, London at 11.11am on Wednesday 11th September 2019
Please do everything you can to spread the word about the GcMAF awareness day
5G awareness talks in Plymouth Tuesday 10th September 2019 & Bournemouth on Wednesday 11th September 2019
Ian R Crane talks about the extradition of Lyn Thyer to France
The British Embassy in France apparently are yet to be advised as to Lyn Thyers whereabouts. On The British Embassy website it says "If you're in the UK and worried about a British National in France call 02070081500 or you can contact The British Embassy in France on +33 144513100"
The British Ambassador to France is Edward Llewellyn, please contact him to ask for the secure the release of Lyn Thyer
Please join Ian R Crane for GcMAF awareness day at The Houses of Parliamnent, Westminster, London at 11.11am on Wednesday 11th September 2019
Please do everything you can to spread the word about the GcMAF awareness day
5G awareness talks in Plymouth Tuesday 10th September 2019 & Bournemouth on Wednesday 11th September 2019
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.