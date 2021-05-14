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RT Special Report: Water Wars, it's getting worse
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60 views • May 14, 2021
Special report: water wars — it's getting worse (Full show)
30 Apr, 2021 22:24
https://www.rt.com/shows/news-with-rick-sanchez/522655-special-report-water-wars-its/
A clash has broken out between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan over access to water rights near their shared border. Water conflicts have only proliferated since the 1800s, and hundreds of millions of people lack reliable access to potable water. Rick Sanchez presents a special report on the growing importance of water, solutions for replenishing the planet’s supply, and what the global community can do to bring conflicts over water to an end and prevent new ones. RT America’s Faran Fronczak reports from outside the US Capitol on the passing of the Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act, which passed Congress with overwhelming support.
Then RT America’s John Huddy reports on interstate legal conflicts in the US over water usage. Then RT America’s Natasha Sweatte reports from LA on California’s chronic water shortages and how they impact the country’s agricultural sector. Two counties are in a state of drought emergency.
Then RT America’s Ben Swann reports on the fatal border clash this week between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Biologist and wildlife expert Dr. Reese Halter joins to discuss the role of deforestation in the water crisis and how human behavior can change to stop the depletion of water and devastation of the environment. Plus, RT A
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30 Apr, 2021 22:24
https://www.rt.com/shows/news-with-rick-sanchez/522655-special-report-water-wars-its/
A clash has broken out between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan over access to water rights near their shared border. Water conflicts have only proliferated since the 1800s, and hundreds of millions of people lack reliable access to potable water. Rick Sanchez presents a special report on the growing importance of water, solutions for replenishing the planet’s supply, and what the global community can do to bring conflicts over water to an end and prevent new ones. RT America’s Faran Fronczak reports from outside the US Capitol on the passing of the Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act, which passed Congress with overwhelming support.
Then RT America’s John Huddy reports on interstate legal conflicts in the US over water usage. Then RT America’s Natasha Sweatte reports from LA on California’s chronic water shortages and how they impact the country’s agricultural sector. Two counties are in a state of drought emergency.
Then RT America’s Ben Swann reports on the fatal border clash this week between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Biologist and wildlife expert Dr. Reese Halter joins to discuss the role of deforestation in the water crisis and how human behavior can change to stop the depletion of water and devastation of the environment. Plus, RT A
What is Costa Rica's Number One Resource, and Who Will Want It.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KC22q3puTe53/
Water Wars, The New WW3, Who Has it, and Who is Buying Up The Reserves, Not Surprised?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/M2OIHgNHYwUy/
https://youtu.be/NXgD-ILz25o
Nestle's Divining Rod, Water Witching, Stealing Water Rights. Will Air Be Next?
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/watch/nestle-039-s-divining-rod-water-witching-stealing-water-rights-will-air-be-next_RgWUvmG3I4AsnTz.html
Madam President Harris, (Hillary’s Shadow), Wants Fascist Control of Water Resources, New Water Wars
https://ugetube.com/watch/madam-president-harris-hillary-s-shadow-wants-fascist-control-of-water-resources-new-water-wars_i4SI9zeiMAjgkff.html
Water as a Stock Commodity, Traded as Oil, and How Many Wars Were Started Over OIL, Water Wars Next?
https://ugetube.com/watch/water-as-a-stock-commodity-traded-as-oil-and-how-many-wars-were-started-over-oil-water-wars-next_RuYLMdFb5QBG9uw.html
GLOBAL WATER SCARCITY, A FORMAT FOR WATER WARS, WORLD WAR 3. COSTA RICA DROWNING in Debt
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CWo9ZH5MF4Zz/
Lee Camp on Kamala Harris's Speech on Oil Wars, Next is Water Wars
https://ugetube.com/watch/lee-camp-on-kamala-harris-039-s-speech-on-oil-wars-next-is-water-wars_qbesdDuPiF4cDSe.html
Preparing the Fascist Repossession of Costa Rica’s Electrical System, Smart Meters Attacking
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LlhkMIIavDpg/
Chemicals in tap water are causing thousands of cancer deaths across Europe
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gP87PsjNMpla/
Water Becoming New Trading Commodity, Adios Costa Rica’s Water
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fxGQQjUrosZI/
Hackers Tap Into Tampa Bay Area Water System, Water Wars
https://ugetube.com/watch/hackers-tap-into-tampa-bay-area-water-system-water-wars_9j7Ho8nIaAuXzYf.html
How central banks will take control of Costa Rica's water, force austerity.
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/watch/how-central-banks-will-take-control-of-costa-rica-039-s-water-force-austerity_2CdsOjwxodpODZk.html
NWO Takeover of Costa Rica. All The Signs Are There, 20 of them.
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/watch/nwo-takeover-of-costa-rica-all-the-signs-are-there-20-of-them_NQsTVBtP2Fng9sa.html
Prescribing Death. Pharma Industrial Complex Death Wish
https://ugetube.com/watch/prescribing-death-pharma-industrial-complex-death-wish_1g4UogMpGmRcHdY.html
Do No Harm, The Silent Pandemic, Shocking Revelation of the Pharma's Heroin Pandemic
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Google has suspended me from all their products,
subscribe to my other channels,
ugetube.com,
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Peace%20Terrorist
bit chute,
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pRIg3X4VSkfj/
ceflex.org
https://ceflix.org/channel/profile/1188/peace-terrorist
Brighteon,
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/peaceterrorist
153news.net,
https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=PeaceTerrorist
Please help and donate,
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dr Meno on FACEBOOK
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JOIN THE FISCAL REVOLUTION
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The Fiscal Revolution, The Peaceful Revolution, & Bank Runs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EcOhP4IxNUCD/
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