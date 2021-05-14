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RT Special Report: Water Wars, it's getting worse
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
dr Meno Peace Terrorist
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60 views • May 14, 2021
Special report: water wars — it's getting worse (Full show)
30 Apr, 2021 22:24
https://www.rt.com/shows/news-with-rick-sanchez/522655-special-report-water-wars-its/
A clash has broken out between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan over access to water rights near their shared border. Water conflicts have only proliferated since the 1800s, and hundreds of millions of people lack reliable access to potable water. Rick Sanchez presents a special report on the growing importance of water, solutions for replenishing the planet’s supply, and what the global community can do to bring conflicts over water to an end and prevent new ones. RT America’s Faran Fronczak reports from outside the US Capitol on the passing of the Drinking Water and Wastewater Infrastructure Act, which passed Congress with overwhelming support.
Then RT America’s John Huddy reports on interstate legal conflicts in the US over water usage. Then RT America’s Natasha Sweatte reports from LA on California’s chronic water shortages and how they impact the country’s agricultural sector. Two counties are in a state of drought emergency.
Then RT America’s Ben Swann reports on the fatal border clash this week between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Biologist and wildlife expert Dr. Reese Halter joins to discuss the role of deforestation in the water crisis and how human behavior can change to stop the depletion of water and devastation of the environment. Plus, RT A

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