Best EMF meters Part 13/13 (RFR 3) -- Faraday box leakage sensitivity test

The Faraday box tests seem to be good at reflecting the usual behavior and tendency of each device.

The Faraday box isn't that great, but for those who want to know what I used:

YSHIELD V4A03 Stainless steel mesh (claimed Attenuation: 55 dB) (for better sound recording)

YSHIELD RDF72 Window film (claimed Attenuation: 33 dB at 1 GHz) (for better video recording)

Aluminium shielding tape

square metallic cookie box

pdf file with ranking:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/6ybb3pyw1mgmdjo/

Timestamps:

0:12 Erickhill RT-100 -- Cornet ED88T (related to the debunk video 1/13)

2:46 Esmog Spion 5G -- Cemprotec 34

5:33 Cornet ED88T -- Trifield TF2

10:31 Cornet ED88T -- GQ-EMF-390-V2

15:01 Esmog Spion 5G -- Trifield TF2

18:03 Cemprotec 34 -- Trifield TF2

21:41 Cemprotec 34 -- GQ-EMF-390-V2

25:39 BR-9A -- Cemprotec 34

29:34 Cemprotec 34 -- Cornet ED88T

33:44 Esmog Spion 5G -- Safe and Sound Classic II (SASC2)

36:42 GQ-EMF-390-V2 -- Safe and Sound Classic II (SASC2)

41:26 Cornet ED88T -- Safe and Sound Classic II (SASC2)

-- additional tests -- (related to the debunking tests seen in video 1/13)

45:27 (Shielded Electric fields) Cornet ED88T -- GQ-EMF-390-V2

46:09 (Shielded Electric fields) Cornet ED88T -- Gigahertz ME3851A

46:46 (magnetic fields) Cornet ED88T -- Gigahertz ME3851A

47:25 (dirty magnetic fields only) Cornet ED88T -- Gigahertz ME3851A

48:10 Results

If you want to buy an EMF meter, I highly recommend to watch ALL the videos in this series before making a final conclusion and decision.

I do recommend to watch some videos from other channels, especially for the RF mode, because some devices may perform better or worse depending on the type of signal. Just be aware that if someone isn't carefully performing a test correctly and fair, the result can be very misleading and fool you. My tests were pretty basic, but they are real world tests.

Be careful because a lot of videos out there are reviews and top 10 videos with zero tests and therefore zero proof of what they say is correct, so they can say anything they want and people believe these strangers without evidence.