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CIA & Satanism
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459 views • April 03, 2021
Author attempts to uncover links between the world's most powerful intelligence agency (CIA) and satanist movement. Dark truth about a complex covert operation supported by the US government elites including organised child kidnapping rings, prostitution, pedophilia, drugs, illegal arms trade, terrorism and money laundering is being revealed. Unprecedented level of corruption is being uncovered.
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