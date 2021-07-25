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The Falling Away
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441 views • July 25, 2021
The Signs? Earthquakes in divers places,
volcanoes on nearly every part of the globe,
fires, floods. But, the most telling sign is,
the Falling Away.
Don't forget to read a letter or two on
the borrowedtruths website,
when you have the time.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Borrowed Truths
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClPRrMQiID3K62ALpWTf6Hw/videos
volcanoes on nearly every part of the globe,
fires, floods. But, the most telling sign is,
the Falling Away.
Don't forget to read a letter or two on
the borrowedtruths website,
when you have the time.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Borrowed Truths
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClPRrMQiID3K62ALpWTf6Hw/videos
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