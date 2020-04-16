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The Division Of The Waters ~ An Unfulfilled Feast Day Pointing To Our Gathering Onto The Lord!
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12 views • April 16, 2020
This is a last-minute update before the Last Day of the Feast of Passover arrives. I hope this information will encourage and bless those who watch it in the time that remains and even those who may only see it after this day passed us by.
The Series on the Harvest and Temple models that I referred to in the video is found at the link below and explains WHY there will be a division in God's harvest and between the waters above the firmament and the waters below the firmament. Please watch it if you have not seen it yet!
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQbRGpjMk5ITFHif8nD9JB_TFb7Y-kgpW
The Series on the Harvest and Temple models that I referred to in the video is found at the link below and explains WHY there will be a division in God's harvest and between the waters above the firmament and the waters below the firmament. Please watch it if you have not seen it yet!
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQbRGpjMk5ITFHif8nD9JB_TFb7Y-kgpW
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