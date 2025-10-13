Titanic Sinking: Macron must resign - Former French Defense Minister ; )

Macron must resign — Former French Defense Minister

It is the only way to resolve the political crisis, not by reappointing a PM or dissolving the government, Hervé Morin stated on Europe 1

Will Zelensky and Macron's love story end in tragedy?

Yesterday: Speaking of, Zelensky just got off a call with Macron

He complained to French Prez that nobody else listens to him

Instead, 'Middle East and domestic issues in every country are getting maximum attention'

Adding:

Macron's policy goes bankrupt, France heads towards regime crisis — former French PM Dominique de Villepin

'This fresh start feels like a bad farce, a kind of government of last resort before dissolution'

'The situation is grave for all French people'

Adding New, Oct 14th:

🎪New plot-twists in the "Micron's France" political satire

France will borrow a record €310 billion (10.1% of projected 2026 GDP) from financial markets next year to finance its growing public deficit and refinance maturing debt.

The borrowing plan comes as Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu faces two no-confidence motions against his minority government.

The government appears set to survive after the Socialist Party confirmed it will not back any move to topple Lecornu.

Socialist spokeswoman Dieynaba Diop said on Tuesday that her party “will not vote for a no-confidence motion at this stage”, effectively ensuring the government remains in power long enough to present its 2026 budget, as this leaves the hard-left France Unbowed and far-right National Rally parties without enough potential votes to bring down the government.

Pension reform suspended to ease tensions

In an effort to calm tensions and win support from the centre-left, Lecornu announced that the controversial pension reform raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 will be suspended until the 2027 presidential election.

He proposed a new national conference involving trade unions and employers to try to reach a new agreement on pension reform.

The move was welcomed by the unions as a “victory for the left” but dismissed by the far-left France Unbowed as “a delaying tactic”.

Budget strain and mixed reactions

Lecornu’s 2026 draft budget foresees cuts to more than 3,000 public sector jobs, a freeze on pensions and social benefits, and an extended surtax on high earners. Critics say the plan places too much of the burden on middle- and low-income households, while not touching the billionaires, who are exempt from additional tax burden.

Meanwhile, the French fiscal watchdog, the Haut Conseil des Finances Publiques, warned that the budget’s projections rest on “overly optimistic” growth assumptions and may not deliver the expected savings.

Macron warns of dissolution if Lecornu falls

President Emmanuel Macron has warned that successful no-confidence vote would automatically trigger the dissolution of the National Assembly and early elections.

For now, the Socialists’ decision has bought Lecornu time. But as France faces record borrowing, deep budget cuts and ongoing political division, his government remains under pressure to prove it can deliver stability and results - and a voting majority.