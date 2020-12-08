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Top microbologist: Covid vaccine is a "doom", Fauci's policies are "utter nonsense" [Censored by Fox]
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132 views • December 08, 2020
Fox deleted this, but a bit too late. https://silview.media
Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D., is the co-author of Corona: False Alarm?, a massive bestseller in Germany that was published in English here on October 2.
The book is currently the #1 bestseller in the Amazon categories of Microbiology, Pulmonary Medicine, and Health Law. It has a 4.8 out of 5 rating after 363 ratings.
Sucharit Bhakdi was born in Washington, D.C., and educated at schools in Switzerland, Egypt, and Thailand.
He studied medicine at the University of Bonn in Germany, where he received his MD in 1970.
He was a post-doctoral researcher at the Max Planck Institute of Immunobiology and Epigenetics in Freiburg from 1972 to 1976, and at The Protein Laboratory in Copenhagen from 1976 to 1977.
He joined the Institute of Medical Microbiology at Giessen University in 1977 and was appointed associate professor in 1982.
He was named chair of Medical Microbiology at the University of Mainz in 1990, where he remained until his retirement in 2012.
Dr. Bhakdi has published over three hundred articles in the fields of immunology, bacteriology, virology, and parasitology, for which he has received numerous awards and the Order of Merit of Rhineland-Palatinate.
Sucharit Bhakdi, M.D., is the co-author of Corona: False Alarm?, a massive bestseller in Germany that was published in English here on October 2.
The book is currently the #1 bestseller in the Amazon categories of Microbiology, Pulmonary Medicine, and Health Law. It has a 4.8 out of 5 rating after 363 ratings.
Sucharit Bhakdi was born in Washington, D.C., and educated at schools in Switzerland, Egypt, and Thailand.
He studied medicine at the University of Bonn in Germany, where he received his MD in 1970.
He was a post-doctoral researcher at the Max Planck Institute of Immunobiology and Epigenetics in Freiburg from 1972 to 1976, and at The Protein Laboratory in Copenhagen from 1976 to 1977.
He joined the Institute of Medical Microbiology at Giessen University in 1977 and was appointed associate professor in 1982.
He was named chair of Medical Microbiology at the University of Mainz in 1990, where he remained until his retirement in 2012.
Dr. Bhakdi has published over three hundred articles in the fields of immunology, bacteriology, virology, and parasitology, for which he has received numerous awards and the Order of Merit of Rhineland-Palatinate.
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