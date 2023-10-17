Douglas Macgregor | Not making headlines: 60,000 children from Ukraine have disappeared and vanished since the war has began.
Women have been kidnapped and thrown into prostitution. This war is a catastrophe, the people bathing in blood are in Kiev and Washington.
@DougAMacgregor
https://x.com/DougAMacgregor/status/1714139808233070711?s=20
