Douglas Macgregor | Not making headlines: 60,000 children from Ukraine have disappeared
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday

Douglas Macgregor  | Not making headlines: 60,000 children from Ukraine have disappeared and vanished since the war has began.


Women have been kidnapped and thrown into prostitution. This war is a catastrophe, the people bathing in blood are in Kiev and Washington.


@DougAMacgregor

https://x.com/DougAMacgregor/status/1714139808233070711?s=20

