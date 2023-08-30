Don't Beat the Donkey

Create New Account
From April 21st, 2019

In this message, Pastor Dean addresses the issues that Christians allow in their hearts which blind them from certain Biblical truths. The spirit of Balaam has crept into our midst. Some Christians are even mocking their brothers and sisters in Christ for believing the Bible over man.

