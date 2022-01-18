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🔺Dr. Sam White on Mask-Wearing: "You're Just Going to Have Dentists Pulling Out Teeth in The Next Few Years We're Going to Be Seeing New Cases of Lung Disease, Particularly, I Suspect, Involving Mold
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161 views • January 18, 2022
🔺Dr. Sam White on Mask-Wearing:
"You're Just Going to Have Dentists Pulling Out Teeth in The Next Few Years
We're Going to Be Seeing New Cases of Lung Disease, Particularly, I Suspect, Involving Mold."
"You're Just Going to Have Dentists Pulling Out Teeth in The Next Few Years
We're Going to Be Seeing New Cases of Lung Disease, Particularly, I Suspect, Involving Mold."
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