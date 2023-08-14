Create New Account
BEFORE THERE WAS AN ABRAMS - GM AND CHRYSLER COMPETED TO MAKE THIS TANK - THE XM1 IN WAR THUNDER
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
Published Yesterday

This is the predecessor to the Abrams throne. General Motors and Chrysler competed to perfect the design for Americas newest and best ever tank. A close up look at this beginning of American superiority in tanks after being behind the curve since WWII. How deep does War Thunder go with its stats and specs? VERY deep, we take a look at what you can learn just from a tank game.

wargamingabramswar thunderrdriverwartech

