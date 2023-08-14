BEFORE THERE WAS AN ABRAMS - GM AND CHRYSLER COMPETED TO MAKE THIS TANK - THE XM1 IN WAR THUNDER

This is the predecessor to the Abrams throne. General Motors and Chrysler competed to perfect the design for Americas newest and best ever tank. A close up look at this beginning of American superiority in tanks after being behind the curve since WWII. How deep does War Thunder go with its stats and specs? VERY deep, we take a look at what you can learn just from a tank game.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.