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DEATH & DEVASTATION IN TENNESSEE, BRIBING BIDEN'S FALSE FLAG BACKFIRES, HERE COMES KAMALA, CHINA MINERALS & COPYING WEAPONS.
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130 views • August 23, 2021
NEW! SINCE THIS EPISODE, THERE ARE NOW 22 DEAD & 50 STILL MISSING IN WAVERLY. BIDEN'S FALSE FLAG FAILS, KAMALA WILL TAKE OFFICE SOON & HE DID THIS ON PURPOSE FOR CHINA! MORE ON THE DISASTER IN MY COUNTY COMING SOON!
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