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La science comme pouvoir politique - Radio-Québec
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30 views • June 07, 2021
6 juin 2021 : https://rumble.com/vi57dj-la-science-comme-pouvoir-politique.html
RadioQuebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Les opposants de Fauci éliminés alors que les capacités scientifiques se transforment en pouvoir politique.
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
Bitcoin : 13cZnMv5W33TcRQiGk3hEktvDwSHew8xed
Ethereum : 0x75c1848789a48e38fad7928e0040e5f72e377ad8
RadioQuebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Les opposants de Fauci éliminés alors que les capacités scientifiques se transforment en pouvoir politique.
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
Bitcoin : 13cZnMv5W33TcRQiGk3hEktvDwSHew8xed
Ethereum : 0x75c1848789a48e38fad7928e0040e5f72e377ad8
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