💥Tired of being Accused of Indiscriminate Bombing - Israel uses Precision Targeting to Murder 5 "World Central Kitchen" Aid workers in a Clearly Marked Vehicle

💥🇺🇳 Tired of being accused of indiscriminate bombing, Israel uses precision targeting to murder aid workers in a clearly marked vehicle.

Finally a video that I could show. I saw videos of the dead, too horrible, close ups, mostly young, from various countries. The Israeli military carried out a drone strike in the village of Deir al-Balah. According to the latest data, seven members of the NGO World Central Kitchen were killed.

Among them are citizens of Australia, Poland, Britain, Palestine, as well as citizens of the USA and Canada. The Israeli army, meanwhile, said it was conducting an investigation.

From Wikipedia...World Central Kitchen is a not-for-profit non-governmental organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters. Founded in 2010 by Spanish American chef and restaurateur José Andrés, the organization prepared food in Haiti following its devastating earthquake. Its method of operations is to be a first responder and then to collaborate and galvanize solutions with local chefs to solve the problem of hunger, immediately following a disaster.

5 members of World Central Kitchen were killed by the Israeli occupation after the bombing of their vehicle in Deir Al Balah, central Gaza.

◾️The face of World Central Kitchen the famous chef José Andrés wrote on his Twitter on Mar 21:

- Today @WCKitchen reached 40 million meals in Gaza. With 67 kitchens, 3k Palestinian team members…more than 1.5k trucks…5 warehouses…..sending food to the North….that’s what we do….Supporting Palestinians….nothing else and nothing more!

The European Union’s foreign policy chief has condemned the Israeli strike on a World Central Kitchen team operating in the Gaza Strip.

