Concussion Rehabilitation in Edmonton | Active Recovery Physiotherapy Guide

Recovering from a concussion requires more than rest. In this video, Pankaj Mudgal from West Henday Physical Therapy explains how active recovery and guided physiotherapy support safe, effective concussion rehabilitation in Edmonton.
Learn when to start treatment, how vestibular therapy helps, and what to expect during recovery.
Book an assessment today: https://www.westhendayphysio.com/
